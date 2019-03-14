Virginia Beach woman to serve 30 years for dealing fatal heroin out of Oceanfront home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for her role in dealing fatal heroin.

43-year-old Michele Best previously pleaded guilty to dealing heroin out of her Oceanfront home.

She was arrested in March of 2018 after the Virginia Beach S.W.A.T team surrounded her home and seized guns, drugs and cash from the Southside Road home.

According to facts presented to the court, an unknown person died of a drug overdose on December 16, 2017. Best was accused of making and selling heroin that killed the individual.

Court records stated she bought $69,000 worth of cocaine from informants in March 2018.

On Thursday Best was sentenced to 30 years for both counts she was facing. She will serve the sentences at the same time.

The counts were: