HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia-based Monogram Meat Snacks is recalling more than 190,000 pounds of Duke’s Ready-to-Eat Pork Sausages due to possible product contamination.

According to the USDA, the products include Duke`s Hickory Peach Bar-Be-Que, Hot and Spicy, plus the company’s Original Smoked Shorty Sausages – just to name a few.

If you have one of these products you are advised to throw them away — or return it immediately.

To learn more about the recall, click here.