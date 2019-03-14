× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: 70s and rain to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big warm up and tracking rain… Today will be our first big step warmer. We will climb to near 70 this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. South winds will gradually pick up through the day, 5-10 this morning to 10-15 with higher gusts this afternoon. Our dry stretch will continue today with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

We will warm to the mid 70s on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a cold front moves in. The first half of the day will just be cloudy but rain will build in later in the afternoon to evening. Periods of heavy downpours or an isolated storm are possible. Winds will crank up, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Rain will move out overnight Friday to very early Saturday morning. Colder air will return for the weekend. We will return to sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Highs will drop into the low 50s on Sunday with more sunshine.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers, Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 14th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

