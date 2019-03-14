Suffolk Public Schools student arrested for assaulting a staff member

SUFFOLK, Va. – An 18-year-old who attends who is a student in Suffolk Public Schools was arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from the assault of a male staff member with the district.

According to officials, Lorenzo Lamont Sumler Jr. was arrested on charges that include Assault & Battery – School Official, and Trespassing.

Officails added that the assault happened around 8 a.m. when Sumler was told to leave school premises.

It is not known at this time what disciplinary actions Sumler will face from Suffolk Public Schools.

Police did not release what school Sumler attends.