Raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood tests positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon found in the 8500 block of Millard Street in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk last week tested positive for rabies, the Norfolk Department of Public Health announced.

Health officials say a dog found the raccoon on March 8. The raccoon was then sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing and reported positive Thursday.

There were no known human exposures, and the dog that found the raccoon was vaccinated against rabies, officials said.

If you have been recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon while in this area, you are asked to contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712. In the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the department.

“Rabies is a deadly virus and area residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their vaccinations,” said Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager, Sr.

Incidents that happen in Norfolk should be reported to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at the above number or Norfolk Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.

Officials recommend taking the following precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Call the Norfolk Department of Public Health for more information.

