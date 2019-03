SURRY Co., Va. – Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to Rt. 31 Rolfe Highway after someone was hit by a car Thursday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Rt. 616 New Design Road.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays in the area.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 3 app for updates.