Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Severe weather threat on Friday

Winter is going to be making a comeback as we head into the weekend, but the spring weather is not going to give up without a fight. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening. A few severe storms are even possible.

A strong cold front is sweeping across the nation in our direction. Ahead of that front a southerly wind is it warming us up in a big way. Expect high temperatures on Friday in the mid-70s. Some inland locations may even touch the 80-degree mark.

And you will have plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy the warm weather. Most of your Friday will be dry. We do expect a gusty wind and increasing clouds throughout the day, but it looks like the showers and thunderstorms will hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours.

A few of the storms could be severe. Our biggest threat is from damaging winds that could be in excess of 60 mph.

Some of the wet weather may linger into very early Saturday morning, but we expect most of the weekend will be dry and cooler. On the backside of this cold front we can expect high temperatures on Saturday in the mid 50s, a few degrees below normal.

A second, weaker cold front will sweep through on Saturday night. When you wake up on Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s and we will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon despite lots of sunshine.

And it looks like the last few days of winter will be cooler than normal. We expect overnight lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s through Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

