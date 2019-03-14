Officials: People caused brush fire near Yorktown Battlefield

YORK Co., Va. – Authorities responded to a brush fire in a grassy field of Yorktown Battlefield early Thursday evening.

The chief ranger of Colonial National Historical Park told News 3 the fire started around 5 p.m. and that a few acres of grass burned in the field near Yorktown National Cemetery.

Crews with the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety extinguished the fire.

Officials say the fire started due to human cause. The incident is currently under investigation.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

