Indiana man finds body underneath 900-pound antique floor safe after suspected break-in

MARION, Ind. – A Marion man found a body under his antique floor safe while cleaning out his garage after a suspected break-in.

Homeowner George Hollingsworth reported to police March 12 that he suspected someone had broken into his garage. He told police the garage door frame was damaged.

Hollingsworth said his garage was packed with clutter, so he started cleaning it the following day to see if anything was stolen.

While cleaning, he discovered his 900-pound antique floor safe – suspended by a floor jack – had been knocked over. That’s when Hollingsworth found a body underneath the safe.

The Marion Fire Department lifted the safe in order to remove the body, and an autopsy has been scheduled.