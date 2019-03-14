Hokies ousted from ACC Tournament after falling short in overtime duel vs. Florida State

Posted 5:36 pm, March 14, 2019, by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -Terance Mann didn’t need to be on-balance to knock Virginia Tech off-balance and out of the ACC Tournament.

Kerry Blackshear gets wrapped up. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida State halted the Hokies in overtime 65-63 to advance to the semifinals tomorrow night. The Seminoles will face top-seeded Virginia at 7:00 p.m. on News 3.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hokies with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Kerry Blackshear dropped 17 points and grabbed nine boards.

Mann scored 10 points for the Seminoles, while Devin Vassell led the team with 16 points, including the game-tying three-pointer with :2 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech finishes the season at 24-and-8, and will await their NCAA Tournament fate that will be announced Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on News 3.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.