Hokies ousted from ACC Tournament after falling short in overtime duel vs. Florida State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -Terance Mann didn’t need to be on-balance to knock Virginia Tech off-balance and out of the ACC Tournament.

Florida State halted the Hokies in overtime 65-63 to advance to the semifinals tomorrow night. The Seminoles will face top-seeded Virginia at 7:00 p.m. on News 3.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hokies with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Kerry Blackshear dropped 17 points and grabbed nine boards.

Mann scored 10 points for the Seminoles, while Devin Vassell led the team with 16 points, including the game-tying three-pointer with :2 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech finishes the season at 24-and-8, and will await their NCAA Tournament fate that will be announced Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on News 3.