HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton firefighters say no one was injured in a fire at Smitty’s restaurant in the 1300 block of N. King Street.

According to officials, The fire was on the interior of Smitty’s and crews were able to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene.

Smitty’s will be closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

