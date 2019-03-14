Dog found alone and bloody in Norfolk gets second chance at life

NORFOLK, Va. – A dog found bloody and in extreme pain now has a new place to call home.

A man named Justin found the puppy wandering on Robin Hood Road in Norfolk last week. Her chest was all bloody and she had sores on her paws and belly.

After being looked at by a veterinarian at the Norfolk SPCA, it was determined that the puppy had severe demodectic mange and secondary infections.

The dog, who now goes by Alice, was brought to the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, where she underwent treatment.

In the span of 10 days, staff and volunteers were able to heal her wounds and have her playing like a puppy again.

Like a true fairy tale, the minute Alice was ready for adoption, Justin signed the paperwork and took her home.

Reporter Erin Miller will have more on Alice’s road to recovery tonight at 11.