Clutch Caver: ODU advances to C-USA semifinals off game-winning Ahmad Caver three

FRISCO, Texas – Ahmad Caver had his clutch gene activated when Old Dominion needed it the most.

Down two with 3.3 seconds left, the senior guard knocked down a heavily contested three-point shot to put Old Dominion up 57-56 over Louisiana Tech.

That would be the final score as the Monarchs survived a Conference USA quarterfinals scare. Caver struggled early, but caught fire late in the game, scoring the team’s final eight points.

The senior guard finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Xavier Green & B.J. Stith chipped in 10 points each.

ODU trailed by seven with 1:48 remaining in the game.

The Monarchs will play the winner of the UAB/UTSA contest in Frisco later in the evening. The semifinal will be played at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Net.