SUFFOLK, Va. – Featuring eight movie screens and full-service meals, Cinema Cafe is coming to Suffolk!

According to a Facebook post from the city, the Cinema Cafe will be located at Obici Place on North Main Street and is set to open by 2022. Officials added that it will be modeled after their concept at the Cinema Café Edinburgh in Chesapeake

The new Cafe Cinema will also have 700 reclining seats with swivel tables for meals to be enjoyed on.