Chesapeake chosen for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is coming to Chesapeake after an announcement by the Colonial Downs Group, who has chosen 220 Rainbow Lane as its location.

According to the company, the Colonial Downs Group is in the process of buying the property, which when finished will include700 historic-horse face betting machines that resemble traditional slot machines, satellite horse race wagering, plus a bar and restaurant.

The facility is expected to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. with 150 employees working on site. And it is estimated that 2,750 customers will visit a day.

Chesapeake Board of Zoning Appeals will hear the proposal on March 28, 2019.

