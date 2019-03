Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In partnership with the Hampton History Museum, the Hampton chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will be presenting an interactive exhibit of nearly fifty notable figures in African American history portrayed by children.

With preview the event with Keeysa Hill Jones from Jack and Jill of America and three of the young participants.

The Living Black Wax Museum is March 16th at The Hampton History Museum. For more information visit www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org.