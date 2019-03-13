William & Mary parts ways with men’s hoops coach Tony Shaver

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) – William & Mary Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge announced today that head men’s basketball coach Tony Shaver will not be retained. The Tribe season ended Sunday in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Quarterfinals, finishing with a 14-17 record.

“We are forever grateful to Tony for his commitment and service over 16 years to William & Mary,” Huge said. “He is a teacher not just a coach and his impact on hundreds of young men will be felt by them for years to come. However, we have high expectations for our men’s basketball program, including participating in the NCAA Tournament, and we will not shy away from setting the bar high. Now is the time to begin a new chapter in William & Mary basketball. On behalf of Tribe Athletics, I want to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Tony and we wish him all the best.”

During Shaver’s tenure, the Tribe made four appearances in the CAA Tournament final (most recently in 2015) as well as made two of the program’s three trips to the National Invitation Tournament (2010, 2015). Over his 16 seasons, Shaver compiled an overall record of 226-268 (.457) and 124-162 (.434) in conference.

William & Mary is one of 43 Division 1 schools that has never reached the NCAA Tournament.

A national search for a new head men’s basketball coach is underway.