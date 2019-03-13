× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly today, tracking rain and 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From freezing to 70s… Bundle up this morning! Temperatures will start near the freezing point today, in the low to mid 30s. Highs will warm into the mid 50s this afternoon, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds moving in later this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Get ready for a big warm up to end the work week. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain slim.

We will warm to the mid 70s on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a cold front moves in. Rain chances will start low Friday morning but build through the afternoon to early evening. Periods of heavy downpours or an isolated storm are possible. Winds will also crank up, S/SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Rain should move out overnight Friday to very early Saturday morning. Colder air will return for the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. Highs will drop into the low 50s on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 13th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

