Virginia Beach students experience technical difficulties during SOL testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Some students experienced issues while taking the SOL test Wednesday.

A Virginia Beach City Public Schools representative said the division received reports of technical difficulties.

11th grade students had issues while writing for the SOL test.

Because of the issues the following message was sent to 11th grade families, the school representative said:

“Good afternoon. This is Virginia Beach City Public Schools calling with an important message about your child’s SOL testing today. We have received multiple reports that some 11th-grade students were experiencing technical issues as they were attempting to submit their completed responses to the SOL writing prompt. The division’s testing office and department of technology immediately contacted the testing service and the Virginia Department of Education to make them aware of the situation and work with them to identify and address the issue. Those students affected will be provided an opportunity to either resubmit saved work tomorrow or retake this portion of the writing test at a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused your child. If your child feels like he/she was negatively impacted by today’s technical difficulties and wishes to retest, or if you have other questions regarding this, please contact your child’s principal. Thank you.”