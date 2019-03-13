Virginia Beach man sentenced to 40 years for abusing a minor he knew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for abusing a minor he knew, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Virginia Beach.

48-year-old Richard Allen Brown was sentenced Wednesday for charges of Rape, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Forcible Sodomy, and Custodial Indecent Liberties. Brown was sentenced to 50 years in prison with 10 years suspended leaving 40 years to serve.

Brown pleaded guilty to the charge of Custodial Indecent Liberties and was found guilty by a judge after a trial on the remaining charges.

The Commonwealth’s evidence proved that between December 20, 2014 and February 29, 2016, Brown sexually abused a minor he knew on multiple occasions. A short time after, the victim reported the abuse to a trusted family member. DNA testing proved that Brown had sexual contact with the victim, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said.

Brown has an extensive prior record dating back to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1989. His prior record includes convictions for Robbery, Rape, Possession of Burglary Tools, Concealed Weapon, Sexual Assault and Embezzlement.