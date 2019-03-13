USDA announces meat products recalled by two companies

The USDA announced on its website that North County Smokehouse and Choice Canning Company both recalled products.

Choice Canning Company is recalling 35,459 pounds of chicken fried rice products while due to misbranding and undeclared allergens while North Country Smokehouse is recalling pork products due to misbranding.

The following products are subject to recall for Choice Canning Company:

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

The following product is subject to recall for North County Smokehouse:

12-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing 4 pieces of “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE NATURAL IRISH BRAND BANGER SAUSAGE” and a use by date of 04/15/19 represented on the packaging.

Learn more about the Choice Canning Company recall here and the North County Smokehouse recall here.