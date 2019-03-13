Up to $5K now offered for information related to Southampton Co. mom’s abduction

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The FBI announced Wednesday that it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could help find missing Southampton County mother of two Cynthia Carver.

34-year-old Carver was reported missing on February 22; she was last seen on Thomaston Road in Newsoms, Virginia, around 9 p.m. the day before. Authorities say she was also seen running errands in the Norfolk area earlier in the day.

Evidence at Carver’s home on Everett Street in Newsoms suggests she may have been abducted, the FBI says.

Carver is described as a black woman who is approximately 5’1″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a butterfly above “Cynthia” on her right upper arm.

Her disappearance is being investigated jointly by the FBI and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

