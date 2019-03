Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Keith Flippen has been a film, tv and voiceover actor for thirty years and believes that a commitment to the craft is the key to success.

We talk about his latest projects, being on shows like "Ozark," his classes at The Actor's Place and what it takes to be a working performer, even from here at home.

For more information visit www.beanactor.com.