× Seminar for Chesapeake seniors to offer resources for saving money, staying healthy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The tickets are expected to go quickly.

Wednesday morning, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is giving away tickets to its 31st annual Senior Support Services Seminar, which returns to the Chesapeake Conference Center April 2 & 3.

The seminar will feature more than 50 vendors, the sheriff’s office says, which will have booths set up with information and services specifically geared toward seniors. They include:

Dominion Power: Programs to help save money on electric bills

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center: Free health screenings

Sheriff’s Office Senior ID booth

The sheriff’s office says there will also be a catered lunch, live entertainment and hundreds of prizes.

Tickets for the event are first come, first serve at the sheriff’s office administration building at 401 Albemarle Drive. They’re available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Spokeswoman Janelle Scott tells News 3 that in past years, the line for tickets has wrapped around the building.

Seniors must bring an ID stating they are a Chesapeake resident and 55 years old or older to get two free tickets to the seminar.

1,800 (900 for each day) will be given out in total.