Pi Day 2019 deals in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -March 14 is Pi Day, and to celebrate the famous mathematical constant many local restaurants are offering special deals!

Pi (or π if you want to get technical) is defined as the distance around a perfect circle, or the circumference, divided by the distance across it, or the diameter. It is also involved in calculating the area of a circle, the volume of a sphere, and many other mathematical formulas you might need in the sciences.

Here is a look at local deals that are available on Pi Day – enjoy!

7-Eleven: With the 7Rewards app, get one slice of pizza for 50 cents. Or buy a whole pie in-store and get 314 7Rewards bonus points. With 7NOW, the convenience store chain’s delivery service, get up to two whole pizzas for $3.14 each. (various)

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 Thursday. Dine-in only. Learn more here (location in Newport News)

Blaze Pizza: The chain’s smartphone app is needed to get the $3.14 Pi Day deal Thursday on custom pizzas. One per order and in-restaurant only. (location in Williamsburg)

Cicis: Buy one adult buffet and large drink Thursday and get a second adult buffet for $3.14 with a coupon. (locations in Virginia Beach, Hampton, Williamsburg)

Jet’s Pizza: Buy a large pizza at regular price Thursday and get a medium one-topping round pizza for $3.14 with code 314. While supplies last. (locations in Virginia Beach)

Pizza Inn: New and existing reward members get a Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $3.14 Thursday. The rewards app is available here

Your Pie: The fast-casual pizza brand will have $3.14 pizzas at participating locations. In-store only, while supplies last. Additional pizzas or menu items may be purchased at full price. Stores also will offer games, bounce-back deals, prizes and giveaways throughout the day. Learn more here (locations in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Gloucester)

Villa Italian Kitchen: Get full-size Neapolitan Cheese Pizzas for $3.14 Thursday with a coupon. Sign up for the coupon here (locations in Newport News, Virginia Beach)

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Order one of the restaurant’s made-fresh-daily Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and get a second pie free of charge to take and bake at home. No coupon necessary. Click here to learn more about this offer. (location in Newport News)

Other Pi Day deals

Bojangles: Get three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 Thursday while supplies last at participating locations. No coupon or app offer needed.

Boston Market: With a Pi Day coupon Thursday, get a free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink at any one of the more than 450 U.S. locations. The coupon is available here

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a slice of Key Lime Pie for $3.14 Thursday.