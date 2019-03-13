× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer, wetter, thunderstorms possible

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer, wetter, cooler, drier. This last week of winter is going to be a roller coaster of weather.

After a chilly start to your Wednesday, temperatures will be heading up pretty dramatically over the next few days. A broad area of high pressure that has kept us cool and dry will move offshore allowing warmer and eventually wetter weather to move in.

It will be 10 to 15° warmer when you wake up on Thursday morning than it was on Wednesday morning. And by the afternoon most of us will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We will start the day with plenty of sunshine and see the clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. But it should stay dry on Thursday.

It won’t be dry on Friday. We will be mainly dry during the first half of the day, with showers and a few thunderstorms in the mix late in the afternoon and through the evening.

Once the cold front that will spark the showers and storms moves through, skies will clear and temperatures will drop for your Saturday. Expect some clouds to start the day, with a slight chance for rain, with clearing skies in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

A second cold front will cross the region on Saturday night. That means we will wake up to chillier weather on Sunday morning, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s and afternoon high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lower 50s, despite plenty of sunshine.

And it looks like the sunny cool weather will stick around for the start of the workweek, the last few days of winter.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.