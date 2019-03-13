Older trick-or-treaters in Chesapeake to no longer face possible jail time

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – After an ordinance in Chesapeake made it illegal to trick-or-treat in the city over the age of 12-years-old – facing offenders with jail time – got some attention, city council members on Tuesday voted to make some changes to the law.

Chesapeake City Council in an 8-0 decision, with one member not present, voted to raise the age of trick-or-treating in the city to 14-years-old.

Also, unlike the earlier version of the ordinance, those caught trick-or-treating over the age of 14 will not face possible jail time. City Council does still classify the offense as a Class 4 misdemeanor.

Officials say Children participating need a parent or guardian with them while trick-or-treating.

