Driver runs red light, hits work vehicle in Norfolk

Posted 10:11 pm, March 13, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A driver was injured after a crash at the intersection of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and Jett Street Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say a driver was traveling eastbound on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and ran a red light due to the glare of the sun.

After running the light, the driver then hit a work vehicle coming off Jett Street to go westbound on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The intersection was closed for about one and a half hours due to the crash.

Police say the driver of the work vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash refused treatment at the scene.

Officers did not issue any summonses.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.