Clothing, medication stolen from Virginia Beach mailbox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a woman who they say stole packages out of a neighbor’s mailbox.

According to police, it happened on February 25 on 24th Street near the Oceanfront. Security cameras show a woman driving up to the home and walking to the mailbox. She is then seen going through the contents of the mailbox before walking back to her car with two packages.

Police said the woman stole a person’s medication and clothing order. An incident report says the value of the items is $83.00.

Posts on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor report seeing a woman matching the thief’s description.

The posts say the woman has been targeting other homes in the neighborhood.

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance video call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or submit a tip via P3tips.com .