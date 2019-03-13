Claire’s recalls certain makeup products due to presence of asbestos

WTKR – Claire’s has voluntarily recalled three of its makeup products that tested positive for a presence of asbestos fibers.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the recall is for Claire’s Eye Shadows, Claire’s Compact Powder and Claire’s Contour Palette.

The products are no longer available in our stores, but may still be in the homes of consumers. The SKUs/Lots being recalled are:

Claire’s Eyeshadows, UPC #888711847165, SKU #84716, Lot No. 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder, UPC #888711839153, SKU #83915, Lot No. 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette, UPC #888711401947, SKU #40194, Lot No. 04/17

The products were sold by Claire’s between October 2016 and March 2019. They have now been removed from the company’s available products.

Any consumers who have purchased these products should discontinue use and return them to Claire’s store for a full refund, according to the FDA’s website.

Claire’s says no adverse reactions, injuries or illness caused by the possible presence of asbestos in the recalled products.

Consumers with questions may contact Claire’s at 800-252-4737, option 2, from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT.

Learn more about the recall here.