Chesapeake Police searching for missing 27-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from the Western Branch area of the city Tuesday.

Police say 27-year-old Dejon Riddick was last seen in the 4100 block of Prindle Court around 7 p.m. on March 12.

Riddick is described as a light-skinned black man who is 5’10” tall, weighs 220 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Riddick or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police at (757) 382-6161.

