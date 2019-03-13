Cat, guinea pigs rescued during Va. Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A few pets were saved from a house fire that happened in the 5600 block of Bull Run Court around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Virginia Beach officials, a cat and two guinea pigs were saved by fire crews that responded to flames and smoke coming from the rear and left side of the single family home.

Other than the pets, no one was home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but there is no indication of any foul play at this time.

The Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.