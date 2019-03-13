Arkansas man arrested in alleged plot to kill child he is accused of raping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for conspiring to kill a child he's accused of raping in 2018, along with her grandparents and her father.

John Kelly, 49, considered sending them to Mexico and arranging that they "never return," according to an affidavit.

"We had received some information Mr. Kelly was looking to hire someone to kill those who were involved in this, and the Crawford County sheriffs started an undercover operation and today we were able to present an affidavit to the judge," said Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

The affidavit also says Kelly discussed killing all four himself.

Sheriff Brown says that the investigation lasted about five months. Kelly faces four counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The affidavit states that Kelly gave the other person money and a motorcycle. He also promised the other person a Mustang upon completion of the job.

Kelly was previously charged with five counts of sexual assault in January 2018 but was released on June 7, 2018, on a $50,000 bond.

Kelly ran a well-known photography business in Van Buren. KFSM chose not to identify the business because it is under new ownership. During the time Kelly ran the business, he contracted to take class pictures for surrounding school districts.