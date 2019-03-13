10 people sneak across border after smuggler uses young girls as decoys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Ten people illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border Monday night after a smuggler used two young children as decoys, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The smuggler dropped two Salvadoran girls, ages six and nine, over the aging border barrier behind concertina wire before driving away and returning to Mexico, according to a tweet by the federal law enforcement agency.

The girls were given immediate medical attention and taken to a nearby station for processing.

During the time the agents were away from their positions, 10 people illegally crossed the border nearby and got away, CBP said.