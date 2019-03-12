Woman delivering newspapers in Old Wythe neighborhood shot at by unknown suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Neighbors in Hampton’s Old Wythe neighborhood woke up to gunfire Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to an attempted maiming that occurred in the 100 block of Powhatan Parkway.

Police believe a 25-year-old Newport News woman was delivering papers when an unknown person began firing at her vehicle.

The suspect fled the area in a gold SUV before officers arrived on scene, that’s according to a press release sent to News 3.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Hampton Police are still looking into possible motives and the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect description at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.