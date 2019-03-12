Williamsburg police warn of text scam promising ‘negative consequences’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is warning the public of a scam that promises ‘negative consequences’ if money is not sent to the sender.

The message can come to the receiver as a text or email. The message typically contains the receiver’s name and may have other identifying information, making the scam seem more realistic.

The victim will also receive a link to pay the sender in order to avoid being harmed or receiving some sort of negative consequences. However, this is a scam.

Anyone who receives a message of this nature should contact the Williamsburg Police Department (757) 220-2331 or their local police station.