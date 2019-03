Watch the 2019 ACC men’s basketball tournament LIVE on WGNT, News 3

CHARLOTTE, NC – News 3 and WGNT are your home for the 2019 New York Life ACC men’s basketball tournament.

Watch all 14 games live on either WGNT or News 3 in Hampton Roads. The 15-team draw begins Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler will be live in Charlotte all week. Our coverage begins Tuesday.

Click here for a the 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament bracket.