× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool today but warm again soon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today but another warm up ahead… Today will be the coolest day this week. Expect high temperatures in the low 50s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday and below normal for this time of year. It may feel a touch cooler with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies all day. Clear skies will continue tonight with winds relaxing. Lows will fall into the low and mid 30s.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will start to build in late in the afternoon and evening.

Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 60s on Thursday with a mix of clouds. Rain chances will remain slim. We will jump to the mid 70s on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Friday. Rain should move out very early Saturday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 12th

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow – Richmond

