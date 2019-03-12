Suffolk man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl

NORFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on Tuesday for distributing fentanyl.

Court documents say that 39-year-old Glenn Murphy was arrested and charged after he distributed around 78 grams of fentanyl during an undercover operation to the Portsmouth Police and the DEA.

Murphy also had 12 grams of a fentanyl derivative and 28 grams of cocaine in his possession.

During previous undercover operations, Murphy sold one ounce of heroin on three occasions to the Portsmouth Police and the DEA.