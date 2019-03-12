Style ideas for the 2019 UNCF Masked Ball on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 2019 United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Mayors' Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and a major social event, focusing on raising public awareness and donations to support deserving students.

Fashion expert Joy Wansley talks style trends and offers some ideas for what to wear while Robin Byrd talks about the mission of the organization.

The 2019 Mayors' Masked Ball will be held March 22, 2019 at Hilton, Norfolk the Main. For more information visit www.uncf.org/hamptonroadsmmb.