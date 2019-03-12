State Police helps look for suspects after Chesapeake pursuit

Posted 10:33 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, March 12, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies are looking for suspects after a police chase in Chesapeake around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, officers with the Chesapeake Police Departement were chasing a 2016 Honda Accord eastbound on Interstate-64 at the Greenbrier Parkway when the suspects (driver and passenger) abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officials say the 2016 Honda Accord that the two suspects were driving was stolen out of Virginia Beach.

This is an ongoing investigation with more information to come.

