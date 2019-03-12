Small-biz data breach danger

Data breaches at big companies like Equifax and Marriott`s Starwood hotels make headlines, but what happens when hackers target a local mom-and-pop shop?

A Consumer Reports investigation shows why incidents at small businesses should worry consumers just as much. It turns out that sometimes they`re more prone to hacks.

Consumer Reports reveals easy ways to protect yourself from the risk of a data breach.

So how can you protect yourself from breaches big or small?

You`ve got to be stingy with your personal information. The less data you put out there, the less there is to steal.

If you have accounts that you don`t use often or that are pretty old, or ones you don`t use anymore, you might want to monitor them on a routine basis and close the inactive ones.

Here`s another way to protect yourself from data breaches: Consumer Reports says using a password manager will help.

Apps like 1Password, LastPass, and Dashlane will keep track of all your passwords and generate new ones designed to thwart hackers.