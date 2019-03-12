Small-biz data breach danger

Posted 5:34 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36AM, March 12, 2019

Data breaches at big companies like Equifax and Marriott`s Starwood hotels make headlines, but what happens when hackers target a local mom-and-pop shop?

A Consumer Reports investigation shows why incidents at small businesses should worry consumers just as much. It turns out that sometimes they`re more prone to hacks.

Consumer Reports reveals easy ways to protect yourself from the risk of a data breach.

So how can you protect yourself from breaches big or small?

You`ve got to be stingy with your personal information. The less data you put out there, the less there is to steal.

If you have accounts that you don`t use often or that are pretty old, or ones you don`t use anymore, you might want to monitor them on a routine basis and close the inactive ones.

Here`s another way to protect yourself from data breaches: Consumer Reports says using a password manager will help.

Apps like 1Password, LastPass, and Dashlane will keep track of all your passwords and generate new ones designed to thwart hackers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.