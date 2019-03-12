Portsmouth firefighters respond to house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth are currently working a fire in the 600 block of Lake Shores Drive that stems from a blaze at the same house that started around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

The call for the fire came in again around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning when the blaze surfaced at the house.

Residents from last night’s fire have been displaced and no injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported.

More information to come as it is made available.

Download the News 3 app for updates.