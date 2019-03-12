Plane turns around mid-flight after woman forgets baby at airport

A plane bound for Malaysia was forced to turn around after a mother on board forgot her baby at the gate over the weekend, according to Gulf News.

She was on a flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Kuala Lampur when she remembered that the baby was still sitting in the boarding area, the paper reports.

The pilots ultimately decided to turn back around after discussing the situation with flight controllers.

Air traffic control operators at King Abdul Aziz International Airport appeared flustered on a recording of their conversation hit YouTube. The video has over 1 million views.

According to the paper, the pilot can be heard saying, “May God be with us. Can we come back or what?” to the air traffic control operator.

“This flight is requesting to come back … a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing,” the operator says, before asking the pilot once again for confirmation.

“A passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight,” the pilot can be heard saying in English.

“Ok, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!”

Newsweek reports that the mother and her child appear to have reunited at the airport.