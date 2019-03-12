× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From near freezing to 70s and t-storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The bad news: it is going to be chilly in the morning, with many of us down to or even below freezing. The good news: tomorrow morning will likely be the coldest morning we will have for the rest of winter!

A broad area of high pressure is dominating our weather today, bringing us plenty of sunshine and a brisk north wind that is keeping us on the cool side.

We will keep those clear skies overnight and that will allow the temperature to drop after sunset. Most of us will wake up to temperatures near freezing.

But as that area of high pressure slips off shore, our winds will shift to the east and southeast on Wednesday afternoon. That will help warm our temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s. But it will also open us up to an increase in clouds.

Expect plenty of cloud cover on Thursday but also plenty of warmth. We will top out in the mid-to-upper 60s in the afternoon.

The warming trend continues on Friday, but the dry trend does not. Expect scattered showers throughout the day, with some t-storms possible in the afternoon and evening. The mercury will climb well into the 70s on Friday.

But a strong cold front will bring changes as we head into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. After some morning clouds on Saturday, the sky should clear in the afternoon as we warm into themid-to-upper 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but it will be noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow – Richmond

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.