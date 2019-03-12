Norfolk Sheriff’s Office takes on new tactic warning about phone scams

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office community affairs team and Major Larry Carter created a short video to inform the public about an on-going jury duty scam.

Over the past ten days, the office has received reports from several citizens who received a call from someone pretending to be Major Larry Carter!

The caller will then ask the person to purchase gift cards as a form of fine payment or the citizen will be arrested.

In addition, a citizen is also reporting that the caller ID that pops up on the phone is the office’s main phone number, (757)-664-4700.

This, however, is a scam. The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will never call you about jury duty, ask for payment over the phone, or pressure you into buying gift cards as a form of payment out of a court fine.

