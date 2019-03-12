Instructional assistant arrested for alleged battery of 6-year-old boy in Indiana school

INDIANAPOLIS – An instructional assistant at Tindley Summit Academy has been arrested for the alleged battery of a 6-year-old boy.

According to a police report, video has surfaced of Tiffany Warren, 32, “putting her knee into a juvenile student’s back causing pain when he wasn’t sitting correctly on the floor with the other children.”

Tindley Accelerated Schools said it was made aware of Monday’s incident Tuesday, at which time officials initiated their internal school and law enforcement protocol, and Warren was terminated immediately.

“After an initial review of the facts surrounding the issue, we deemed it appropriate to immediately involve the police,” wrote Tindley in a statement. “At this time, we are cooperating with the police as they investigate the matter and will continue to do so.”

School officials said the incident was handled as discreetly as possible in an effort to minimize disruptions and to protect students.

“At Tindley, we have a zero tolerance policy for any behavior that could potentially cause harm to our scholars or staff,” said Edreece Redmond, Interim CEO of Tindley Accelerated Schools. “I am proud of the immediate action that was taken by our staff in adhering to their training and assuring that our schools remain a safe environment for all.”