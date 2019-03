Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A recent study found that sleep patterns for parents of new babies suffers significantly in the first three months after childbirth and, shockingly, may not improve for as long as six years.

Melanie J. Wilhelm, author of "Raising Today's Baby," gives some tips on how to avoid parental sleep deprivation and improve sleep satisfaction.

For more information visit RaisingTodaysChild.com.