Honda recalling over 1 million vehicles again cause of defective airbag part from first recall

WTKR – CBS News is reporting that Honda is recalling 1.2 million older models in the United States, Canada and Central America because of a faulty Takata driver’s side air bag inflators.

The air bag inflators were installed during previous recalls and could still be dangerous.

CBS News says some have reportedly exploded and sent shrapnel into the passenger side of the vehicle.

This set of recalls is part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history, which includes as many as 70 million vehicles recalled.

CBS News reported that ammonium nitrate was used by Takata to inflate the air bags. The chemical can reportedly deteriorate when exposed to humidity and high temperatures, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel.

Documents from officials in Canada show that models to be recalled in that country include the Honda Accord from 2001 through 2007, the CR-V from 2002 through 2006, the Civic from 2001 through 2005, the Element from 2003 through 2010, the Odyssey from 2002 through 2004, the Pilot from 2003 through 2008 and the Ridgeline from 2006. Also covered are Acura luxury models including the MDX from 2003 through 2006, the EL from 2001 through 2005, the TL from 2002 and 2003 and the CL from 2003.

Transport Canada also said vehicles that were part of the latest recall include those that were under previous recalls and others that had air bags replaced after collisions.

23 people have died across the world because of the defect, according to CBS News.