Fort Eustis to host job fair

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Joint Base Langley-Eustis will a host a job fair for active duty, Reserve, National Guard, retirees, recently separated veterans, and military dependents.

The fair will be at the Fort Eustis Club, 2123 Pershing Avenue, on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A committee comprised of the Soldier for Life -Transition Assistance Program, Army Community Service, Airman Family Readiness Center and the Virginia Employment Commission will sponsor more than 50 employers participating in the job fair.

These employers include: Dominion Energy, Riverside Health System, US. Secret Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency and many others.

The job fair is open to all branches of the military to include active duty, Reserve, National Guard, retirees, recently separated veterans, and military dependents.

Minors or children are not allowed into the event. It is the focus of the committee to foster employment opportunities for all veterans. Job fair attendees should come dressed for success and should have several copies of their resumes.

Some organizations such as FEMA are prepared to conduct interviews during the event. Those without Department of Defense identification must process through the visitor line to the right to obtain a pass.

Driver’s license, valid vehicle registration, safety inspection, and proof of insurance are required to obtain access. All vehicles are subject to inspection.

Passengers are required to present a picture identification. Due to construction on I-64 and Fort Eustis Blvd, please allow additional time to enter the installation.